Solana Now Supported by OpenSea

OpenSea, the leading non-fungible token marketplace, has integrated the Solana network.



Earlier today, Twitter started noticing that several Solana-powered NFT collections had appeared on the platform.

Image by twitter.com

The highly anticipated integration did not come as a surprise to the NFT community. On March 29, OpenSea announced that it would start adding NFT collections minted on Solana in April.



In January, Jane Manchun Wong, a tech blogger who is famous for uncovering new features before they are announced publicly, tweeted that OpenSea was working on integrating on Solana, confirming that the NFT kingpin was readying to step up its multi-chain game.



With the most recent addition, OpenSea now supports four chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon and Klatyn).



OpenSea is likely to significantly chip away at the market share of Solana-centric Magic Eden, which accounts for a whopping 93% of sales, according to data provided by blockchain research platform Dune Analytics. The fact that Magic Eden offers low fees could be a major competitive advantage, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to withstand competition from the biggest name in the NFT sector.