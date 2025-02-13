Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Volume Skyrockets 24%, Has Price Bottomed Out?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 11:43
    Advertisement
    XRP Volume Skyrockets 24%, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is witnessing growth in its trading activity amid renewed interest from market participants. In the last 24 hours, XRP trading volume has surged by a significant 24% as user engagement turned positive. This increased activity has also positively impacted XRP’s price.

    Advertisement

    Can XRP hold its gains?

    Per the data, over $5.48 billion in XRP has been traded overnight. Typically, an increase in trading volume suggests heightened investor interest. Experts consider an increase in volume driven by accumulation, a bullish indication. However, when it is fueled by speculation, the price rally might not last.

    Related
    XRP Rockets in Adoption With Ripple's New Partnership in Portugal and Brazil
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 13:28
    XRP Rockets in Adoption With Ripple's New Partnership in Portugal and Brazil
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Interestingly, XRP, in the past seven days, has experienced intense volatility, with price and market volume fluctuating. Hence, this significant volume increase and a mild uptick in price likely suggest that the price has bottomed out.

    Market watchers say XRP’s ability to sustain the current momentum or break the hurdles would confirm the asset’s future outlook.

    XRP has found strong resistance at the $2.45 level in the last seven days. Previous attempts to breach this price mark have seen the token slip. However, with this corresponding spike in trading volume, investors anticipate this could lead to further gains.

    Analysts maintain that if XRP suffers rejection and cannot stay above this crucial resistance level, then the chances of a drop below $2 cannot be ruled out in the midterm.

    Market trends and XRP’s competitive edge

    Given its recent performances, community members hope that XRP will sustain its current momentum. As reported by U.Today, XRP has outperformed BItcoin in terms of increasing wallets amid broader market volatility.

    At the moment, Bitcoin now has more than 277,000 nonempty wallets, a significant drop from about three weeks ago.

    Related
    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 16:25
    XRP Eyes Rare Price Anomaly Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, XRP’s short-term moving average crossed the 50-day EMA a few days back. Analysts speculate this development might signal recovery if XRP stabilizes above $2.35.

    With this trading volume increase supporting the price uptick, XRP might reclaim higher levels. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $2.44, up by 1.47% in the past 24 hours.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 11:39
    Shiba Inu Flips Toncoin as SHIB Price Shows First Sign of Rebound
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 11:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 93% Loss in Whale Transaction: What Are Implications?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Volume Skyrockets 24%, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    Shiba Inu Flips Toncoin as SHIB Price Shows First Sign of Rebound
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 93% Loss in Whale Transaction: What Are Implications?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD