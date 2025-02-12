Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 13:31
    Advertisement
    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP's short-term moving average just crossed the 50-day EMA, which could be an important signal of short-term downward volatility. Such crossover has implications for the asset's trajectory in the near term, even though it is not on a par with the 50-day EMA cross

    Advertisement

    This specific crossover typically indicates a change in momentum rather than a complete bearish trend reversal, as in the past. The 26/50 EMA crossover tends to highlight periods of consolidation or brief corrections prior to a possible recovery, in contrast to the traditional death cross, which usually signals the start of long downtrends.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When an asset sees significant price increases, overbought conditions arise and corrections are required before the trend resumes its upward trajectory. Regarding XRP, the price action remains close to important moving averages that serve as both support and resistance at about $2.10. The cross itself does not always portend a protracted bearish phase, even though it does point to a slowdown in bullish momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins

    Related
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 07:18
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Weighs in on Meme Coins
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Rather, the asset might go through a period of sideways trading prior to its next big move. Since the 50-day EMA is still functioning as a dynamic support level, XRP may be able to rise above the $2.35 resistance zone if it bounces from this region. The price may make another upward attempt if bullish sentiment returns and stays above this level. A decrease in trading volume after the most recent price retracement indicates less selling pressure. 

    Furthermore, a slow recovery may be supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 42, a neutral-to-slightly-oversold level. XRP may trigger another rally toward the $2.60-$2.70 range if it regains the 50-day EMA. However, if $2.09 is not held, there may be more consolidation around $2.00 before a more distinct trend is seen. Although it indicates cooling momentum, the recent 26/50 EMA cross does not prove a clear bearish trend.

    XRP's consolidation might be the next on the menu for the majority of investors. More definite indications might come sooner, but for now, XRP might enter a "crab market," with the price moving sideways for some time until the majority of investors finally decide which way the asset should go.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 12:01
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 11:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not Expect
    Binance CEO Names ‘Best Defense’ Against Worst Crypto Scammers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Edge: Top Trader Reveals Key Levels That Could Define Future
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD