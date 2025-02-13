Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Outperforms Bitcoin in Key Metric

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 8:03
    Advertisement
    XRP Outperforms Bitcoin in Key Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to analytics platform Santiment, XRP continues to see its network grow with more wallets. The same applies to Ethereum, the second most popular blockchain network.

    However, this is not the case for Bitcoin. In fact, it now has 277,240 fewer nonempty wallets compared to three weeks ago.

    Bitcoin's declining fundamentals

    Chris Kuiper, director of research at Fidelity's crypto arm, attributed a recent sharp decline in Bitcoin's on-chain activity to the growing influence of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality

    According to Kuiper, a lot of activity that previously had to happen on-chain to move Bitcoin between various parties can now happen off-chain given that ETFs can net transactions out. This is also the key reason why Bitcoin's mempool remains basically empty.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives His XRP ETF Approval Timeline
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 12:14
    Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives His XRP ETF Approval Timeline
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, Fidelity does not think that this is "necessarily a bad thing" for the health of the Bitcoin network.

    Silver lining? 

    This most recent decline recorded by Santiment has been attributed to smaller players dropping out of the market. 

    "Historically, these declines in retail belief are a positive sign for mid to long-term price performances," the firm said.

    Whales and sharks typically tend to accumulate coins dropped by smaller players, subsequently driving up market prices. 

    Failing to reclaim $100,000

    Bitcoin is stuck below the $100,000 level, currently trading at $96,008, according to CoinGecko data. The top cryptocurrency recently dipped due to underwhelming U.S. inflation data.

    The anemic price action has been accompanied by the underperformance of Bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, these products logged a total of $251 million worth of outflows.

    #XRP News #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 11:04
    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 10:43
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Eyes One Billion Transaction Record, Here's Possible Impact on SHIB Price
    Cardano (ADA) to $1? Binance Coin (BNB) May Hold Answer
    $3.3 Billion in Ethereum Removed: Is Beacon Chain in Trouble?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD