    XRP to Lose 1 Billion Threshold? Metrics Nosedive

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 11:53
    XRP to Lose 1 Billion Threshold? Metrics Nosedive
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Because of XRP's sharp decline, there are worries that it might surpass the one billion payment volume threshold. The recent sell-off has put the asset in a position where further declines could occur. XRP has had difficulty keeping up after a market correction that caused its price to fall below crucial support levels

    Although an attempt at recovery was made, the asset is still encountering resistance close to $2.62, a crucial level that needs to be regained for a long-term recovery. If bullish pressure does not increase, a retest of $2.17 appears likely. A key indicator that frequently marks the end of a bullish phase, the break below the 50 EMA is the most worrisome element. XRP may move further downward toward $1.60, the next significant support level, if it is unable to regain this level. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The decline in XRP's on-chain activity has strengthened the pessimistic narrative. Reduced interest in the asset is indicated by a sharp drop in transaction volume, active wallets and whale accumulation. Due to the absence of significant buying pressure, a recovery may take longer than anticipated.

    Numerous investors cashed out during the recent decline, according to liquidity metrics, and the lack of a robust recovery phase points to market hesitancy. The loss of momentum may result in additional market corrections, even though XRP is still a significant player in the cryptocurrency space.

    For a bullish reversal, XRP must maintain its position above $2.17 and recover the support level of $2.62. In that case, it might target $2.77 and try again at the $3 level. The asset is most likely to decline toward $1.60 if selling pressure continues and it is unable to stabilize above $2.17. With both technical and on-chain indicators displaying bearish signals, XRP is likely to have a difficult future.

    #XRP

