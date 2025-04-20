Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Into Top-8 of Crypto Market, Overtaking Tron (TRX)

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 9:28
    Dogecoin breaking into top-8 of market, making significant comeback in 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After surpassing Tron and entering the top eight cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Dogecoin has formally regained its place as one of the most valuable digital assets available. The meme coin, which is frequently written off due to its meme nature, is still proving to be resilient in the competitive cryptocurrency market while not providing any kind of fundamental value. More than just a symbolic change, the market rankings show that investors are becoming more confident in DOGE.

    This shift occurs in a market that is comparatively stagnant and where the majority of altcoins have had difficulty gaining traction. Dogecoin has seen a surge in value due to its tenacity and robust community even though it has consolidated around the $0.155 range. Technically, DOGE is still in a downward trend that began in February and is marked by resistance along important exponential moving averages and lower highs. The 100 EMA looms farther above, while the 26 EMA and 50 EMA continue to serve as overhead resistance levels.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price has been forming a slight upward pattern at the current support, which is around $0.15. This suggests that there may be an accumulation phase before a possible breakout. Dogecoin continues to exhibit robust transactional activity in comparison to many other altcoins despite the volume remaining comparatively low but not nonexistent. Given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 44, it indicates that there is still opportunity for growth as the asset is neither overbought nor oversold.

    Regaining $0.17, which is in line with the 50 EMA and earlier consolidation levels, would be a significant turning point in the future. An aggressive rally toward $0.20 and possibly $0.23, where the 100 EMA and more robust resistance are located, might be triggered by a breakthrough there.

    DOGE may use its market position to produce unexpected performance in the upcoming months as general sentiment improves and Bitcoin starts to rise once more. However, it's won't be that easy considering the generally bearish sentiment on the cryptocurrency market caused by global economic factors.

    #Dogecoin
