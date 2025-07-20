Advertisement
    XRP to $4.20: Ultra Rare Golden Cross Rewrites XRP Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 11:09
    $4.20 XRP is back on radar as ultra rare double golden cross emerges
    XRP to $4.20: Ultra Rare Golden Cross Rewrites XRP Price Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP's price chart is getting hot again. And it's not just one signal that is on. Five days ago, the 23-day moving average broke above the 200-day, forming the first golden cross. The price then jumped from around $2.90 to over $3.50.

    Now, the 50-day moving average is closing in on the 200-day moving average. If it crosses as well, the market will have two golden crosses back-to-back - a rare setup in its nature, but common in bull rallies.

    This isn't happening during a sleepy market. XRP just broke out of a long grind and hasn't cooled off yet. Volume is up, candles are green, and the price is comfortably near recent highs. There are no major signs of weakness so far.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    What's next on the radar? $4.20. That was the breakout target when XRP was consolidating within a large triangle pattern, before it went 700% from $0.50 to $3.50. Now, with things cooling off slightly and consolidating, $4.20 is back in play as the next logical step.

    However, some are thinking even bigger. Just last week well-known trader DonAlt has suggested $6.90 as a possible full-cycle target, and while that still sounds ambitious, the current setup is making it seem more plausible.

    We've now got a confirmed breakout, one golden cross already completed, and another one on deck. Plus, the chart doesn't look tired yet. If XRP clears $4.20, this run could be much more than a short-term spike.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #XRP #XRP News
