    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for July 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 12:11
    How long can decline of XRP continue?
    XRP Price Analysis for July 19
    The correction has started for most coins from the top 10 list, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.17% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is breaking the local support of $3.4115. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction may continue to the $3.35 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.5495.

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the $3-$3.20 zone over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $3.40 level. If it happens below and with a long wick, sellers may be back in the game, and traders may witness a correction to the $3 mark.

    XRP is trading at $3.399 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
