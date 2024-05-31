262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a striking move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, a single whale has acquired a massive 262 million XRP. This substantial move comes at a time when market analysts are closely watching for a potential price reversal on XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

According to crypto data tracker Whale Alert, "262,575,885 XRP worth $137,276,075 was transferred from Kraken to an unknown wallet."

The destination wallet remains unknown, which adds a layer of intrigue to the transfer. There are various reasons why tokens are moved away from exchanges. This might imply buying activity. Withdrawals from exchanges indicate an intention to buy, whereas deposits may indicate a desire to sell.

The move might also imply a shift to cold storage solutions, to hold for a longer period rather than sell. Whatever the case may be, such a large-scale transfer might indicate confidence in the future performance of XRP, suggesting that the whale anticipates a favorable market shift.

After weeks of range trading, XRP might be preparing for a major move. This price move is, however, dependent on various factors, including market sentiment. Technical analysis reveals potential support levels and patterns that could signal a forthcoming reversal. Additionally, on-chain data shows increasing accumulation by large holders, further bolstering the case for a price reversal.

XRP has been clinging to the daily SMA 50 near $0.5199 for the previous several days, showing that traders are not aggressively buying or selling. If XRP falls below the daily SMA 50, XRP may find support at $0.50, followed by $0.478 or $0.467.

If the XRP price recovers from the daily SMA 50 with vigor, the bulls will make another attempt to push the pair above $0.57. If they succeed, the ascending triangle pattern that signals a potential price reversal may be completed. However, a break and close below the daily SMA 50 may render the triangle pattern invalid.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.3% in the last 24 hours to $0.519.