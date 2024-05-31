Advertisement
AD

    262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Single XRP whale snaps up 262 million XRP ahead of potential price reversal
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 13:01
    262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a striking move that has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, a single whale has acquired a massive 262 million XRP. This substantial move comes at a time when market analysts are closely watching for a potential price reversal on XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    According to crypto data tracker Whale Alert, "262,575,885 XRP worth $137,276,075 was transferred from Kraken to an unknown wallet."

    The destination wallet remains unknown, which adds a layer of intrigue to the transfer. There are various reasons why tokens are moved away from exchanges. This might imply buying activity. Withdrawals from exchanges indicate an intention to buy, whereas deposits may indicate a desire to sell.

    The move might also imply a shift to cold storage solutions, to hold for a longer period rather than sell. Whatever the case may be, such a large-scale transfer might indicate confidence in the future performance of XRP, suggesting that the whale anticipates a favorable market shift.

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 14:20
    XRP on Verge of Breakout? Key Resistance Level Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    After weeks of range trading, XRP might be preparing for a major move. This price move is, however, dependent on various factors, including market sentiment. Technical analysis reveals potential support levels and patterns that could signal a forthcoming reversal. Additionally, on-chain data shows increasing accumulation by large holders, further bolstering the case for a price reversal.

    TradingView
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP has been clinging to the daily SMA 50 near $0.5199 for the previous several days, showing that traders are not aggressively buying or selling. If XRP falls below the daily SMA 50, XRP may find support at $0.50, followed by $0.478 or $0.467.

    If the XRP price recovers from the daily SMA 50 with vigor, the bulls will make another attempt to push the pair above $0.57. If they succeed, the ascending triangle pattern that signals a potential price reversal may be completed. However, a break and close below the daily SMA 50 may render the triangle pattern invalid.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.3% in the last 24 hours to $0.519.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric
    May 31, 2024 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    May 31, 2024 - 12:56
    Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Celebrates Important Bitcoin Anniversary: Details
    May 31, 2024 - 12:56
    Michael Saylor Celebrates Important Bitcoin Anniversary: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    CARV brings on Animoca Brands as strategic investor and node operator
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Massive Surge in This Bullish Metric
    Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD