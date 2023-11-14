XRP Sparks 234% Volume Surge as Price Strives to Rebound

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency, is attempting to recover after yesterday's brief rise and consequent fall following speculations of a BlackRock ETF filing.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.663, being the only asset in green among the top 10 cryptocurrencies that traded in losses within this time frame.

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP has triggered a 244% spike in trading volumes, given the events of the past day.

A total of $3,550,863,245 worth of XRP, or 5.32 billion XRP, were swapped between buyers and sellers in the last 24 hours, representing trading volume.

XRP briefly touched highs of $0.748 in Monday's trading after X (Twitter) users drew notice to a Delaware document suggesting BlackRock applied to register the "iShares XRP Trust," a forerunner to the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The price gains, however, quickly dispersed after the filing was confirmed as fake. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas debunked the report while speculating that the act might have been carried out by an imposter.

A silver lining, however, presented itself for the XRP price as it retested a key buying level at $0.64, from where it picked up a rebound. Bears have consistently failed to pull the XRP price beneath this key level since Nov. 11, and this time was no exception.

Going forward, if the rebound sustains, XRP might aim for a retest of the $0.732-$0.74 range before targeting the $0.85 level.

In a new development in the Ripple lawsuit, Judge Torres has set the schedule regarding remedy discovery and briefing. According to Jeremy Hogan, final briefs in April could indicate a final judgment in July.

Fred Rispoli, a legal expert who also participated in the Ripple lawsuit, ruled out the possibility of a 2nd Circuit ruling on an appeal by either party (if one is ever filed) before mid-2026. Rispoli adds that the game is over for the SEC.