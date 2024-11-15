    XRP Skyrockets to 65-Month High in Millionaire Address Accumulation

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Record 3.44 billion XRP flows into millionaire addresses amid 40% price rally and Gensler resignation rumors
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 10:00
    XRP Skyrockets to 65-Month High in Millionaire Address Accumulation
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has been on a pretty impressive run lately, jumping over 40% in the past week and hitting a four-month high of $0.847 on Thursday.

    The surge comes at the same time as some big moves by major XRP holders. Wallets with at least one million XRP, often referred to as whale and shark wallets, now have a combined 45.61 billion tokens. This is the highest level of accumulation since June 2018, according to Santiment, which shows a significant change in behavior over the past two years, as these wallets added 3.44 billion XRP, an 8.16% increase in their holdings.

    This suggests that large investors are becoming more confident in the long-term value of XRP. This increased activity is consistent with the bullish rally we have seen, with a strong return to investors' portfolios. In just seven days, the market has seen a 40% increase in XRP, with the price climbing above $0.82 and maintaining bullish momentum.

    Gensler out?

    The reasons for the XRP rally are also happening as market participants speculate whether there might be changes at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There are rumors that current chairman Gary Gensler might step down, which could shake up the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency markets. 

    The token associated with Ripple has been at the center of some pretty high-profile legal battles, and its future is pretty much tied to what happens with the legal and regulatory developments that are still ongoing.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

