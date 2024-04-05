XRP Skyrockets Over 80% in Key Metric as Price Attempts Rebound

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During a broader crypto market correction, XRP, the digital asset closely associated with Ripple Labs, has displayed notable resilience and positive momentum. Despite recent struggles in its price performance, XRP is showing early signs of a potential rebound, supported by several bullish indicators that suggest renewed interest and buying pressure on the market.

One of the most compelling bullish signals for XRP is the dramatic increase in trading volume. According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume for XRP has surged by an impressive 87.55% in the last 24 hours, reaching a total volume of $2.67 billion. This surge in trading activity is a clear indication of renewed interest and heightened buying pressure on the XRP market.

When breaking down the trading volume by exchange, Binance emerged as the dominant player with a trading volume of $1.18 billion. Bybit and OKX followed with volumes of $443.63 million and $289.05 million, respectively. These figures suggest that the increased trading activity is not confined to a single platform but is rather a broad-based phenomenon involving multiple exchanges.

XRP open interest climbs

In addition to the surge in trading volume, the Open Interest for XRP has also seen a notable increase . CoinGlass data reveals that Open Interest has risen by 4.26% in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of $945.87 million. This metric is particularly significant as it provides insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements.

Once again, Binance leads the way in Open Interest with a total of $234.65 million, followed by Bybit with $206.15 million and Bitget with $140.74 million. The rise in Open Interest alongside the surge in trading volume suggests growing optimism and confidence among traders regarding XRP's price potential.