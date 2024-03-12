Advertisement
AD

XRP Skyrockets 298% in Volume as XRP Price Surges Double Digits

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP's trading volume skyrockets 290% amid double-digit price surge, igniting investor excitement
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 14:33
XRP Skyrockets 298% in Volume as XRP Price Surges Double Digits
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a remarkable surge, the trading volume of the well-known cryptocurrency XRP has soared by an astounding 298% within the last 24 hours, as revealed by data from CoinGlass. This surge in trading activity has brought the turnover of derivatives related to XRP on the crypto market to an impressive $8.75 billion, accompanied by a noteworthy 25.71% increase in open interest, now standing at $1 billion.

Advertisement

Related
Is XRP Golden Cross Imminent?

Remarkably, this surge in trading volume is not confined solely to futures and derivatives; in the spot segment of the crypto market, XRP has recorded a trading volume of $7.66 billion. This achievement propels XRP to sixth place among the 100 largest crypto assets in terms of spot trading volume. Consequently, the combined turnover of XRP in both spot and futures markets now totals a substantial $16.41 billion.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Such a surge in trading activity signals heightened interest and involvement of market participants in XRP. With its current capitalization standing at $38.77 billion, the ratio of volume to capitalization stands at a significant 42.32%, underscoring the remarkable engagement and enthusiasm surrounding the asset.

Related
XRP Becomes Best-Performing Cryptocurrency in Top 100 After Sudden Price Surge

This surge in trading volume coincides with a substantial uptick in the price of XRP, which has surged by nearly 16% since the beginning of the week, despite it only being Tuesday. Presently, XRP is trading at $0.7, a testament to the bullish sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency.

The unprecedented increase in trading volume and the substantial surge in price underscores the growing prominence and investor confidence in XRP. As market dynamics continue to evolve, all eyes remain fixated on the remarkable performance of this digital asset.

#XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Early SHIB Whale Sells $10.6 Million in Top Meme Crypto – Is Meme Coin Season Dying Out?
2024/03/12 14:29
Early SHIB Whale Sells $10.6 Million in Top Meme Crypto – Is Meme Coin Season Dying Out?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Near $60 Billion in Net Assets Amid Heavy Trading
2024/03/12 14:29
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Near $60 Billion in Net Assets Amid Heavy Trading
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Snowden Roasts JP Morgan CEO Over Bitcoin Price and Purchases
2024/03/12 14:29
Snowden Roasts JP Morgan CEO Over Bitcoin Price and Purchases
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Skyrockets 298% in Volume as XRP Price Surges Double Digits
Early SHIB Whale Sells $10.6 Million in Top Meme Crypto – Is Meme Coin Season Dying Out?
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Near $60 Billion in Net Assets Amid Heavy Trading
Show all