BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11

Bulls have come back to the game after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 4.25%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has broken the nearest level of $69,000. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, growth may continue to the new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $72,071 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by almost 4%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the bar closes above the vital zone of $4,000, there is a high chance to see a test of the $4,100-$4,200 area by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $4,036 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is less of a gainer than BTC and ETH, rising by 2.21%.

Image by TradingView

On the daliy time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.60-$0.64 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.6215 at press time.