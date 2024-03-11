Advertisement
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11

Denys Serhiichuk
How long is bull run of top coins going to last?
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 15:50
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have come back to the game after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 4.25%.

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has broken the nearest level of $69,000. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, growth may continue to the new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $72,071 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by almost 4%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the bar closes above the vital zone of $4,000, there is a high chance to see a test of the $4,100-$4,200 area by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $4,036 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is less of a gainer than BTC and ETH, rising by 2.21%.

On the daliy time frame, the price of XRP is far from the main levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.60-$0.64 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.6215 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

