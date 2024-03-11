Advertisement
XRP Becomes Best-Performing Cryptocurrency in Top 100 After Sudden Price Surge

article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP has become the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 on CoinGecko
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 17:59
XRP has clinched the title of the best-performing digital asset among the top 100 by market cap. The token's price soared to $0.7293 after a dramatic 18.9% increase in a 24-hour window. 

The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has also experienced a surge in trading volume, which has topped a whopping $5 billion. 

Litecoin (LTC) comes in a close second place after adding 18.4%, according to CoinGecko data.          

XRP derivatives data  

Recent derivatives data reveal a robust bullish sentiment among traders in the XRP market. The trading volume surged by an extraordinary 348.07%, reaching a colossal $5.62 billion. 

Open interest, which indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts, such as futures and options that have not been settled, also saw a notable increase of 30.44%, standing at $1.06 billion. 

Despite a 46.56% decline in options volume, options open interest climbed by 15.02%. This shows that traders are potentially seeing long-term value in holding XRP options

Among the top exchanges, Binance led with a staggering $366.88 million in XRP futures open interest, followed closely by Bybit with $312.19 million, and Bitget with $157.02 million. 

Substantial liquidations  

The dramatic increase in XRP's price was not without turbulence since data over various time frames revealed significant liquidations. 

Within a single hour, $1.02 million worth of positions were liquidated, highlighting the market's volatility and the risks involved in trading XRP futures. 

A deeper look into a 24-hour period showed $9.95 million in liquidations, with a nearly equal distribution between long positions at $4.86 million and short positions at $5.08 million. 

This shows a heated market where both bulls and bears faced substantial liquidations.  

#XRP News
article image
Alex Dovbnya

