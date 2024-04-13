Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP ranks second most traded asset on South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, after only Bitcoin
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 14:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    While the broader market suffered significant liquidations and sell-offs, XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, had an astonishing 156% surge in trading volume.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP's trading volume increased by 156% in the last 24 hours, totaling $3.08 billion in trades.

    Cryptocurrencies fell as the weekend approached, reflecting risk-off sentiment in traditional markets. Smaller cryptocurrency assets faced much greater losses as a result of the panic.

    The slump resulted in the month's greatest leverage washout, liquidating over $930 million in leveraged derivatives trading positions across all digital assets, according to CoinGlass statistics. Some $800 million of those bets were longs betting on price increases and were caught off guard by the unexpected market crash.

    TradingView
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    As one of the oldest and most established cryptocurrencies, XRP continues to draw attention from traders and investors looking for exposure to digital assets. In the past 24 hours, XRP has been the second most traded asset on South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, after only Bitcoin.

    That said, the surge in XRP trading volume might have been driven by speculative trading activity, as traders sought to capitalize on short-term price movements. The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market presents ample opportunities for profit-taking and speculation, and XRP's surge in volume may reflect this heightened trading activity.

    Furthermore, recent advancements in the XRP Ledger ecosystem, most notably the upcoming stablecoin launch and upgrades, could have contributed to the increase in XRP trading volume.

    In a positive development, the XRP Ledger native lending protocol proposal, which would enhance its DeFi capabilities, is now up for review and feedback.

    The bug fix for the XRP Ledger's automated market maker (AMM) feature was successfully integrated into the XRPL mainnet. This resolves an issue discovered on March 23 with an unexpected number of LPTokens in an AMM pool.

    In a blog post, Ripple’s VP of Engineering for RippleX Brad Chase presents a detailed analysis of the issue, the timeline of the bug fix, its impact, the lessons learned and the ongoing work to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

