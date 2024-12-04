Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Skyrocketing Over? Ethereum (ETH) $4,000: Is It Ready? Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Flag Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    More chances introduced to cryptocurrency market
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 0:01
    XRP Skyrocketing Over? Ethereum (ETH) $4,000: Is It Ready? Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Flag Pattern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The recent surge in XRP's price has driven it to levels not seen in years. A possible reversal candle on the daily chart, however, suggests that the trend might be slowing down. As sellers regain control and buyers lose steam, these formations frequently signal a change in market sentiment - usually from bullish to bearish. 

    At $2.76, the price of XRP is currently exhibiting signs of hesitancy close to the psychological $3 resistance level. Historically, this price point has proven to be a difficult obstacle, frequently serving as a barrier where traders lock in profits. With a long wick above the body, the reversal candle indicates strong selling pressure at these high levels. The recent breakout of XRP from important moving averages, including the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, indicates that the overall uptrend is still in place for the time being. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is significantly overbought, though, according to RSI readings above 88, which raises concerns about a potential short-term decline. In the event of a reversal, the previous breakout zone, which is located around $2.40, provides immediate support. The price may move toward the 21-day EMA, a frequently observed level in bullish trends at $2.00, in the event of a more severe correction. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrocketing Over? Ethereum (ETH) $4,000: Is It Ready? Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Flag Pattern
    Ripple to Donate 1% of Profits to Good Causes
    XRP Dominating South Korean Crypto Market Amid Turmoil
    Top Satoshi Candidate Weighs in on Bitcoin Space Mining

    On the other hand, XRP may be able to move higher, possibly reaching $3.50 or even higher if it is able to invalidate the reversal signal and break above $3 with significant volume. Increased market participation and fresh buying momentum would be necessary for this, though. 

    Advertisement

    Ethereum's high potential

    According to its recent price performance, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, may be preparing for a surge toward the crucial $4,000 mark. Ethereum is currently trading close to $3,610 after going through a significant upward trend that was bolstered by a number of bullish indicators that are visible on the chart. Ethereum has recovered above critical moving averages, which is one of its strongest points. 

    With the 50-day EMA crossing above the 200-day EMA, a golden cross — a well-known bullish pattern — has been indicated. As traders expect continued upward movement, this formation frequently draws in more buying momentum. Ethereum is still above the 21-day EMA, which has served as a dynamic support level throughout this rally. Given that recent trading activity has been steadily higher than it was during the bearish months earlier this year, volume levels also exhibit encouraging trends. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 3
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 12:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    This shows that investors' confidence and interest are growing, which is essential for Ethereum to challenge $4,000. Ethereum is not without its difficult is, though. At 65, RSI levels are getting close to overbought territory, which may cause a brief decline or consolidation. Before Ethereum tries to break higher again, the resistance level around $3,700 might serve as a barrier. The general outlook of the Ethereum market is still positive, especially in light of the growing use of layer-2 scaling solutions and the ongoing expansion of DeFi applications.

    But if momentum is lost, Ethereum might retest lower support levels of $3,300 or even $3,000. It will take consistent volume and bullish sentiment for Ethereum to hit $4,000. Strong buying interest and a clear break above $3,700 would pave the way for a higher move. On the other hand, any indications of waning momentum might cause a halt or even a turnaround. 

    Dogecoin's flag

    On its daily chart, Dogecoin is displaying an ascending flag pattern, which is a traditional bullish continuation configuration. With a narrowing channel and higher lows and highs, the price has entered a consolidation phase after its spectacular rally in November. Dogecoin is holding above important moving averages such as the 21-day EMA, which serves as immediate support at $0.38 and is currently trading at about $0.418. 

    The flag pattern structure depends on this dynamic support. An extension of the previous bullish trend may be indicated by a breakout above the flag's upper trend line, which is currently around $0.44. As is common when flags are forming, the volume has somewhat tapered off during the consolidation. 

    Related
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 12:05
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A notable increase in purchasing volume with an initial target of $0.50 could validate the breakout. If momentum continues, DOGE may try to reach the psychological level of $0.60, which corresponds to its previous resistance zones. However, prudence is required. Should DOGE fail to maintain the 21-day EMA, it may move closer to the $0.36 support level. 

    The 50-day EMA currently sits in the $0.30 region, which could be retested if this zone is reached, invalidating the flag pattern. Short-term pullbacks are possible, as indicated by the RSI's current hovering around 71, which is just outside of the overbought zone. As a speculative asset, DOGE continues to gain traction during times of increased retail interest, but the overall market sentiment is still positive.

    #XRP #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 19:51
    Ripple to Donate 1% of Profits to Good Causes
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 16:33
    XRP Dominating South Korean Crypto Market Amid Turmoil
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    1000 FOUNDERS at DEVCON?! SUPERMOON & PEANUT TRADE Brought Together 1,000+ Founders, Builders, & Investors at DevCon 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrocketing Over? Ethereum (ETH) $4,000: Is It Ready? Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Flag Pattern
    Ripple to Donate 1% of Profits to Good Causes
    XRP Dominating South Korean Crypto Market Amid Turmoil
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD