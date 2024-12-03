Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect local drop of Cardano (ADA) soon?
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 12:35
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have come back to the green zone after a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 16.54%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp rise, the price of ADA is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1.3081. 

    If the daily bar closes near the support level, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $1.15-$1.20 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $1.2424 level. If the bar closes below it and with a long wick, sellers may seize the initiative.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly candle closes. If it happens near the $1.30 mark and above it, growth may continue to the $1.40-$1.50 range by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $1.2557 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

