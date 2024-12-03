Advertisement
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Former Binance boss Changpeng Zhao fuels altcoin season speculation with viral post
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 12:05
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The former head of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has shaken the crypto space with an interesting post today. CZ, in his address to the public, attached a photo of a keyboard with the Alt key in focus. Zhao accompanied his post with a caption asking the question, “which key is available on Windows and Linux, but not on Mac?”

    The answer seems obvious from these two variables, but let's just state it clearly: Alt. It seems that the only motivation for the former Binance boss to publish something like this is to hint at the season of alternative cryptocurrencies. 

    After the price of Bitcoin (BTC) added over 125% since the beginning of the year, the altcoin market has only added 93%, and that is considering that they should be growing at a more explosive rate. Moreover, the price of Bitcoin has already set two new all-time highs for the year and is approaching the coveted $100,000 mark.

    Source: TradingView

    At the same time, alternative cryptocurrencies are literally hundreds of percent away from their all-time highs and are just starting to recover this gap with BTC, with XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink as the most evident examples.

    If we pay attention to the TOTAL2 index, which displays the market capitalization of alternative cryptocurrencies, its all-time high was set at $1.71 trillion in 2021, and at the moment the index value is $1.5 trillion. In other words, altcoins have not once updated the all-time high in this cycle but have not even come close to it. 

    It is possible that CZ's post will be the trigger or marker for the start of a finally full-fledged altcoin punch-up, but it would not be surprising if the market once again outplays everyone and does things in its own way.

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

