    XRP Reaches Extreme Risk Level

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Even though XRP is skyrocketing, it is within zone of extreme risk
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 8:41
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to the risk chart of XRP, the asset reached unprecedented levels of risk. Significant market corrections have historically preceded such risk levels, which raises questions about whether XRP's recent explosive growth can continue. Despite the undeniably strong momentum at the moment, the indicators point to a possible reversal rather than further upward movement in the absence of a consolidation phase

    Following an amazing rally, XRP reached $2.161, illustrating the price chart's parabolic growth. The asset is now in overbought territory as a result of this upward trajectory, surpassing normal resistance levels. The overextension is indicated by the RSI being close to its peak. Sharp volatility is more likely to occur at these levels due to the high likelihood of profit-taking and the lack of significant consolidation. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Historically, when traders lock in profits and the market looks for a more stable price range, such strong rallies frequently result in corrections. Technically speaking, XRP's main support levels are located at $2.00 and $1.80. These levels might act as safety nets in the event of a decline, offering prospective points of entry to buyers who are holding out. However, if the rally persists and XRP breaks above $2.75 with significant volume, it may indicate a further leg up, with $3 as a possible target.

    Such a scenario would necessitate a significant increase in market participation, which is unclear given the risk profile at the moment. According to the provided risk chart, XRP is currently in a zone where market fervor typically declines and corrections ensue. Generally speaking, extreme risk is associated with greater downside vulnerability and less upside potential. 

    Despite defying expectations during this rally, it is historically unlikely that XRP will maintain this trajectory in the absence of a cooling-off period. Though caution is advised, XRP's recent performance has been nothing short of spectacular. 

    At this point, the risks for those entering new positions are greater than the potential reward, even though a pullback might provide a healthier setup for the next move. Although the current rally is historic, it is unlikely to last forever without correction, so the emphasis should be on risk management for the time being.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

