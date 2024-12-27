Advertisement
    XRP: Silver Lining That Can Create New Rally

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP not showing substantial on-chain recovery, which is important signal
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 12:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is currently dealing with an interesting situation, as its on-chain metrics and price movement show. Active accounts for the digital asset have decreased, and the most recent data indicate a sharp decline in user activity. This anomalous metric may have a number of effects on XRP's future, generating a mixture of uncertainty and possible reversal opportunities. 

    Since early December, the number of active XRP accounts has sharply decreased, as seen on the chart. This decrease combined with a decline in payment volume may suggest that interest in XRP's network is waning. These measurements frequently act as a warning sign for decreased network utility, which could have a detrimental impact on the asset's price performance. The XRP ecosystem seems underutilized, as active accounts are currently at or close to their lowest levels in months. It is possible that the bearish interpretation is not accurate. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Another possible explanation for this sharp decline in network activity is that XRP is getting close to an oversold situation. These circumstances have, historically, frequently resulted in reversal points, where oversold assets regain their bullish momentum. Traders should pay close attention to XRP's price as it hovers above $2.15 and struggles to hold onto the 26 EMA. 

    XRP may turn higher if the network can bring its activity under control and attract users again. In terms of price, XRP has not performed well in the last few weeks. The token is barely holding levels above important support zones due to intense pressure. Further declines toward $1.40 or even $1.00 may ensue if the price breaks below $1.80. 

    Conversely, a new rally might begin if resistance at $2.50 is reclaimed. The future course of XRP is still unknown. Although there are concerns raised by the sharp decline in active accounts and payment volume, it may also be a sign of a bullish reversal. Traders should monitor price action and network metrics to determine whether this bizarre situation is a low point or a sign of more difficulties to come.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

