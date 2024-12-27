Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Half a Billion USDT Stun World's Largest Exchange Binance: Bullish?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $500,000,000 worth of USDT shocks world's largest exchange in sudden transfer
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 10:41
    Half a Billion USDT Stun World's Largest Exchange Binance: Bullish?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As became known thanks to a report from Whale Alert, almost half a billion dollars worth of USDT stablecoin has just been transferred to the world's largest exchange, Binance. Such transfers are important, as in the common sense of crypto market participants they are seen as an act of a large cryptocurrency whale shifting free "crypto cash" to the major exchange to buy assets.

    Advertisement

    In the latest case, the wallet under the address "0xa7C" from which the transfer was made is unknown, according to the source. This could mean that the owner of the funds is indeed an unknown major investor. 

    Related
    Ripple Stablecoin Hits New Peak as RLUSD Gains Traction
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 15:05
    Ripple Stablecoin Hits New Peak as RLUSD Gains Traction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Santa Rally' Might Be Dangerous, XRP Critical But Stable, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Hints at Bearish Drop
    There's Silver Lining for XRP Bulls Following 6% Plunge
    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios

    However, the deeper analysis, especially with the help of Arkham Intelligence data, makes it clear that the transfer was an internal operation of Binance, with funds moving from one cold wallet to another.

    Advertisement

    Thus, as it seems, there is no mystery and just the black-and-yellow crypto giant moving stablecoins among its wallets for whatever reason. However, this does not mean that market participants will interpret it as it is, and the report itself can still prompt some crypto enthusiasts to choose the bullish side of the market.

    Related
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 10:04
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It remains to be seen if this will be the only major shift of USDT on Binance today, as the continuation of such transfers may signal that there is a bigger game going on behind the crypto scenes, and it was not just an internal operation of the exchange.

    #Binance #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 27, 2024 - 10:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Head and Shoulders Pattern to Cause Drop to $80,000? Possible Scenarios
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 27, 2024 - 10:30
    Elon Musk's X Content Strategy Changing, Crypto Community Reacts
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    ZND Expands Ecosystem with Special Pool Rewards, New Tradable Assets, and Holiday Campaigns
    BloFin Unveils Top-Tier Performance Upgrades for Seamless and Trusted Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Half a Billion USDT Stun World's Largest Exchange Binance: Bullish?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Head and Shoulders Pattern to Cause Drop to $80,000? Possible Scenarios
    Elon Musk's X Content Strategy Changing, Crypto Community Reacts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD