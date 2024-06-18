Advertisement
AD

    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) facing their most negative sentiment of 2024, potentially signaling what may be perfect buying opportunity for patient investors
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 12:01
    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It was revealed in a recent report by Santiment that XRPDogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have experienced their most negative crowd sentiment of the year. This drop follows notable price declines for these popular altcoins. The report indicates that the collective sentiment surrounding these cryptocurrencies has crashed, creating potential buying opportunities for patient traders.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 13:53
    XRP Skyrockets With $1 Million Fund Flows as Ripple v. SEC Ruling Anticipated
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The drop in crowd mood is also interesting as it marks the lowest point of positive mentions and sentiment toward these assets in 2024. The infamous fear of missing out (FOMO) has also reached its lowest point this year, suggesting that a pivotal point for these cryptocurrencies is here.

    HOT Stories
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Lowest Level of 2024, Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Awful $3,600 Reversal
    ""
    Source: Santiment

    Santiment's analysis uses a sentiment-weighted metric, which adjusts values based on the number of mentions and standardizes data to make sentiment across assets comparable. This metric reveals spikes and dips in sentiment when there is a high volume of mentions expressing a predominant sentiment, whether positive or negative.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 09:55
    'I'm at a Loss': Cardano Creator Shocked His Pig Nike Became Million Dollar Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In summary, the sharp decline in positive sentiment can be attributed to the recent price declines, which caused many investors to express doubts and concerns. 

    However, this period of negativity may present a strategic opportunity for traders who have been waiting for a more favorable entry point. The current sentiment suggests that the market may be nearing a bottom, offering the potential for profits when prices rebound.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Jun 18, 2024 - 11:55
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 12,700 Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jun 18, 2024 - 11:55
    12,700 Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu Activity Jumps 295% as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB's Crucial Support
    Jun 18, 2024 - 11:55
    Shiba Inu Activity Jumps 295% as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB's Crucial Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nosana Partners with AlphaNeural to Democratize AI Model Development
    Frog Wif Hat: Fresh Amphibian Enters Meme Market
    CFO StraTech 2024 Bengaluru: Unveiling the Future of Financial Leadership, Bengaluru, June 20, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    12,700 Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD