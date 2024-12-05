XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP: From 3.2 billion to 800 million, what's happening?

According to data provided by XRP Scan, yesterday , the volume of XRP payments experienced a dramatic decline from over 31.2 billion transactions to just 900 million. The payment volume chart indicates that the spike in the XRP price above $2 corresponded with peak usage of the token. Then, the price began to show signs of waning momentum as payment volume declined. Accompanying this trend, the number of active accounts has leveled off, suggesting that the recent price rally may have been driven by a limited number of traders rather than widespread adoption. The $2.00 and $2.50 support levels are crucial to monitor. If there is a breakdown below these levels, the sell-off may accelerate. On the plus side, resistance near $3 remains a significant barrier to any new bullish trend.

Here's who's going to replace Gensler as new SEC boss

As reported by the New York Times, former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins has been officially appointed to lead the agency. Atkins reportedly accepted the job on Monday. The crypto community has reacted quite favorably to the nomination, which is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Coinbase's top lawyer, Paul Grewal, commented on the matter on X, expressing optimism about Atkins’s leadership and underscoring the need for a new direction. Support for Atkins is echoed by industry leaders, including Alexander Grieve, VP of Government Affairs for Paradigm, who described the nomination as a "good day" for the crypto industry. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his robust enforcement against the cryptocurrency industry throughout his tenure, is set to depart from the agency next month.

