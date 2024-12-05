Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Interested in recent events shaping the crypto landscape? Explore U.Today's news digest for insights and updates!
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 15:51
    XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    XRP: From 3.2 billion to 800 million, what's happening?

    According to data provided by XRP Scan, yesterday, the volume of XRP payments experienced a dramatic decline from over 31.2 billion transactions to just 900 million. The payment volume chart indicates that the spike in the XRP price above $2 corresponded with peak usage of the token. Then, the price began to show signs of waning momentum as payment volume declined.  Accompanying this trend, the number of active accounts has leveled off, suggesting that the recent price rally may have been driven by a limited number of traders rather than widespread adoption. The $2.00 and $2.50 support levels are crucial to monitor. If there is a breakdown below these levels, the sell-off may accelerate. On the plus side, resistance near $3 remains a significant barrier to any new bullish trend.

    Related
    XRP Predicted to Drop Back Below $0.6 by Major Analyst
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 05:39
    XRP Predicted to Drop Back Below $0.6 by Major Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    Nasdaq-Listed Company to Buy XRP and Bitcoin
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up

    Here's who's going to replace Gensler as new SEC boss

    As reported by the New York Times, former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins has been officially appointed to lead the agency. Atkins reportedly accepted the job on Monday. The crypto community has reacted quite favorably to the nomination, which is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Coinbase's top lawyer, Paul Grewal, commented on the matter on X, expressing optimism about Atkins’s leadership and underscoring the need for a new direction. Support for Atkins is echoed by industry leaders, including Alexander Grieve, VP of Government Affairs for Paradigm, who described the nomination as a "good day" for the crypto industry. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his robust enforcement against the cryptocurrency industry throughout his tenure, is set to depart from the agency next month.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) begins second phase of its bull cycle

    Shiba Inu is taking advantage of a resurgence in the digital currency ecosystem, demonstrating a bullish trend as, after a recent plunge to $0.00002713, the meme token managed to surge above the $0.00003 threshold. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB's value has increased by 4.9%, thus marking the onset of the second phase of its bull run. The token is changing hands at $0.00003179 at the moment of writing, per CoinMarketCap. Although broader metrics for SHIB appear unstable, with a notably negative burn rate, it has managed to sustain its upward momentum by aligning with general market trends. Currently, SHIB sits 65% below its all-time high of $0.00008845, yet it may still capitalize on the prevailing bull market momentum, similar to recent performance by Binance Coin (BNB) and Tron (TRX). Despite significant uncertainty on the crypto markets, Shiba Inu has the fundamentals to reach this ambitious price target.

    #XRP #Gary Gensler #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 15:22
    Hal Finney's Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction from 2009: Here's Why $10 Million BTC Is Possible
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 15:12
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    aelf First Halving Event: A Milestone in Sustainable Blockchain Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Hal Finney's Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction from 2009: Here's Why $10 Million BTC Is Possible
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD