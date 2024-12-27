Advertisement
    XRPL Labs Exec Explains Importance of New Amendment

    Alex Dovbnya
    COO of XRPL Labs has highlighted importance of batch transactions
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 15:50
    XRPL Labs Exec Explains Importance of New Amendment
    Robert Kiuru, COO at XRPL Labs, recently stressed the importance of the Batch Amendment for the XRP Ledger. 

    He has argued that this is one of the most important amendments to the ecosystem in a long time. 

    According to Kiuru, batch transactions will make it possible for projects to achieve greater transparency when it comes to monetization. This would eliminate such practices as signing a fee transaction on someone's behalf without making them aware of this.

    "Now, XRPL projects can generate revenue by delivering high-quality products people actually want to use—just like every other successful ecosystem does," he said. 

    He believes that the new amendment, which was originally introduced for testing back in August, could serve as a springboard for future ecosystem growth since batch transactions could possibly unlock real opportunities on XRPL.

    At the same time, Kiuru is frustrated by the fact that it took so long to actually implement the amendment. He believes that some projects were potentially forced to leave the ecosystem due to the lack of monetization opportunities.

    Even though these projects are unlikely to return, they have likely paved the way for a new batch of projects. 

    This could significantly expand the XRP Ledger's decentralized finance ecosystem. 

    As reported by U.Today, a crucial amendment that added support for Automated Market Makers (AMMs) went live earlier this year. 

    In October, XRP AMMs experienced a substantial increase in volume due to a short-lived meme coin frenzy on the XRP Ledger. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

