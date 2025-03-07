XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Update: What's New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger has received a fresh upgrade with the release of a new version of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol.

Advertisement

Announced by RippleX in a tweet, rippled version 2.4.0 is available, and it introduces new features, bug fixes, amendments and improvements aimed at improving the ledger’s efficiency and functionality.

According to an official blog post, Version 2.4.0 of rippled adds new features and bug fixes and introduces five amendments. These are DynamicNFT (XLS-46), which adds the ability to mint mutable NFToken objects whose URI can be changed; as well as PermissionedDomains (XLS-80), which adds Permissioned Domains, which act as part of broader systems on the XRP Ledger to restrict access to satisfy compliance rules.

Advertisement

Other amendments include DeepFreeze (XLS-77), which adds the ability to deep freeze trust lines, enabling token issuers to block the transfer of assets for holders who have been deep frozen; fixFrozenLPTokenTransfer, which prohibits the transfer of LP tokens when the associated liquidity pool contains at least one frozen asset; and fixInvalidTxFlags, which adds transaction flag checking for CredentialCreate, CredentialAccept and CredentialDelete transactions.

The new amendments are now open for voting according to the XRP Ledger's amendment process, which enables protocol changes following two weeks of greater than 80% support from trusted validators.

New features

The recent update adds a slew of new features; this includes a new simulated API method to execute dry runs of transactions and see the simulated metadata, the ability to specify MPTs when defining assets in transactions, a new XRPL Foundation subdomain to enable a staged migration without modifying the key for the current UNL list and detailed logging for each validation and proposal received from the network.

The update also improves UNL security by enabling validators to set a minimum number of UNL publishers to agree on validators and update the XRPL Foundation UNL keys. It improves git commit hash lookups when checking the version of a rippled debug build. Also, missing dependency installations for generic MasOS runners were added.

Bug fixes include an update to deprecated Github actions. Further, an issue that prevented rippled from building on Windows with VS2022 was fixed; likewise, that of the levelization script ignoring single-line comments during dependency analysis was fixed. Other bug fixes include MacOS unit tests; an issue with validators not accurately reflecting amendment votes was fixed and debug logging of amendment votes was added.

A potential issue with double charging fees was fixed; likewise, an issue that prevented previously failed inbound ledgers from being acquired if a new trusted proposal arrived was fixed.

Other improvements include log readability, updated Conan dependencies and updated build flags to fix performance regressions.