Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 10:10
    XRP reveals surprising twist as major move builds up
    Advertisement
    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is facing slight selling pressure in the early Sunday session, with several crypto assets, including XRP, trading in red. In the last 24 hours, $138 million has been liquidated in the crypto derivatives market. Interestingly, shorts accounted for the majority of this figure, totaling $90 million.

    Advertisement

    Amid the current uncertainty in the market, XRP stands out with a surprising twist: Its funding rate is currently positive, according to CoinGlass data, signaling a potentially bullish undertone.

    A positive funding rate signals that traders are generally optimistic about the future price of the underlying asset, which drives up demand for long positions.

    HOT Stories
    Big Anti-Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    Bitcoin Iconic Block 666,666 Still Has Crypto Community Talking
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow

    In this scenario, long positions (buying contracts) are more prevalent, and the contract price is higher than the spot price of the underlying asset. This means traders with long holdings pay a fee to those with short positions.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Faces Another Complex Breakout Scenario, Here's Price Dynamics
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 12:36
    XRP Faces Another Complex Breakout Scenario, Here's Price Dynamics
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    According to CoinGlass data, the funding rate for the XRP/USD pair on Binance was 0.0031%. At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.25% in the last 24 hours to $2.06.

    XRP signals major move ahead

    XRP is showing signs that a major move might be on the horizon. After falling to a low of $2.03 on April 16, XRP has consolidated, with the range tightening over the following five days.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Since this date, XRP has consolidated between $2.03 and $2.12, with traders looking to see where its price will go next. If this tighter consolidation continues, it may result in a larger move, either to the upside or the downside. Volume has dropped by 19% in the last 24 hours to $1.39 billion, a normal occurrence before breakout volatility resumes.

    Related
    XRP Locks $2 Despite $2.46 Billion Volume: Why?
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 16:04
    XRP Locks $2 Despite $2.46 Billion Volume: Why?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bears have failed to push XRP below the $2 support, indicating a lack of selling pressure at lower levels. The bulls may attempt to initiate a comeback, which might hit the 50-day SMA around $2.23. This is an important short-term level to monitor because a break above it might pave the path for additional upside gains. Alternatively, a break below the $2 support shifts the odds in favor of the bears. XRP might then plummet to the $1.72 to $1.61 support level.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 20, 2025 - 9:56
    21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Born: What's Happening?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 20, 2025 - 9:52
    Charles Schwab to Introduce Spot Crypto Trading. Here's When
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Funding Rate Surges Amid Crypto Market Sell-Off: What’s Happening?
    21,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Born: What's Happening?
    Charles Schwab to Introduce Spot Crypto Trading. Here's When
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD