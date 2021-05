XRP Scammers Hack Official YouTube Channel of Spain's Oldest Law Enforcement Agency

The official YouTube account of the Civil Guard has been hijacked to promote an XRP scam

The official YouTube account of the Civil Guard, Spain's oldest law enforcement agency, has been taken over by XRP scammers following what appears to be a spear-phishing attack.



The account's name has been changed to "Ripple - XRP Foundation" while all of its content has been erased.

Image by youtube.com

Hackers often hijack major social media accounts to promote fake cryptocurrency giveaways.As reported by U.Today , Ripple took YouTube to court in April 2020 for allowing bad actors to impersonate CEO Brad Garlinghouse and his company. The executive claimed that he was getting death threats from victims.The suit was settled this March, but Garlinghouse was still adamant that social media has to clean up fraudulent content.