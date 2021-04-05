Spanish Government Seeking Public Comment for Bitcoin Regulations

The Spanish government is seeking public input as it aims to regulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Spanish government agency responsible for supervising securities markets, is seeking public input about regulating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to an April 5 report by local media outlet La Información.



The regulatory body wants to hear from industry participants, consumers as well as investors, via email.

The deadline for submitting comments has been set for April 16, according to CNMV chairman Rodrigo Buenaventura.

The government agency is particularly interested in public opinions on regulating cryptocurrency advertising.Non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies that are used solely for payments could be potentially exempted from the new rules.