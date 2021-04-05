ENG
RU

Spanish Government Seeking Public Comment for Bitcoin Regulations

News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 14:12
Alex Dovbnya
The Spanish government is seeking public input as it aims to regulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Spanish Government Seeking Public Comment for Bitcoin Regulations
The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Spanish government agency responsible for supervising securities markets, is seeking public input about regulating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to an April 5 report by local media outlet La Información.

The regulatory body wants to hear from industry participants, consumers as well as investors, via email.

The deadline for submitting comments has been set for April 16, according to CNMV chairman Rodrigo Buenaventura.

The government agency is particularly interested in public opinions on regulating cryptocurrency advertising.

Non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies that are used solely for payments could be potentially exempted from the new rules.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

thecryptobuds