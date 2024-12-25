Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Surpasses 93 Million Ledgers in Major Milestone

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRPL has successfully closed over 93 million ledgers
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 14:34
    XRP Ledger Surpasses 93 Million Ledgers in Major Milestone
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 93 million ledgers successfully closed. This milestone highlights the XRP Ledger network's resilience, efficiency and expanding use over the years.

    According to the popular XRP Ledger explorer, XRP Ledger services, the ledger count has surpassed 93 million and is at 93,009,637.

    XRP Ledger (XRP) has been running for over a decade, initially launched in 2012, offering cross-currency and cross-border payments. Core value propositions of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) include fast and cheap transactions (in comparison to other currency-focused networks) as well as native functions such as tokens, NFTs, a decentralized exchange (DEX), escrow functionality, embedded compliance and token management.

    XRP Ledger advancing

    As XRPL moves toward a 100 million-ledger milestone, its community and developers are focusing on improving scalability, interoperability and other features.

    In September, Ripple and the broader XRP community announced the intention to introduce native smart contracts on the XRPL via an upcoming XLS proposal. Although the XRPL’s ecosystem shares many of the same features as programmable settlement networks — such as Ethereum, Solana and Cardano — it does not natively support smart contracts.

    A native lending protocol is also being developed, allowing users to lend and borrow supported assets, including XRP, wBTC and wETH using single-asset vaults.

    In April, Ripple announced plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on both the XRPL and Ethereum, utilizing XRPL native functionality and ERC-20 token standards, respectively. On Dec. 17, Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) launched globally, marking its debut on a number of crypto platforms.

    As of the conclusion of Q3, 6.7 million total NFTs had been minted using the XLS-20 standard. Notably, more than 3.4 million of the mints arrived in Q4, 2023.

    #XRPL
