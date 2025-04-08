XLM Beats XRP, But Not in Price: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stellar is stealthily taking centerstage on the blockchain activity front while XRP continues to struggle with price volatility and major technical breakdowns. Despite a stagnant and declining price performance, recent data indicates that XLM is experiencing a notable uptick in on-chain operations, outpacing XRP in terms of sheer transaction volume. An indicator of ecosystem activity, XLM's network recorded over 192 million operations in a single day, as of April 7.

This increase indicates that real-world utility and payment settlements are increasingly being made using the Stellar blockchain, particularly in cross-border use cases, which has been a major area of focus for the protocol since its inception. XRP, on the other hand, is finding it difficult to sustain critical support levels. Since dropping below $2, the token has had difficulty rising, and as of press time, it is trading at about $1.88, down almost 10% in the last day.

The fact that XRP broke out of a descending wedge pattern suggests more potential declines. While volume increased — probably as a result of panicked exits — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in oversold territory, indicating extreme selling pressure. The use case for both assets is interestingly similar: cross-border payments. On the other hand, Stellar's open architecture and expanding stablecoin and remittance partnerships may be responsible for its spike in network activity.

Sentiment is still significantly impacted by XRP's legal disputes and lack of regulatory clarity. Technically speaking, bearish momentum can also affect XLM's chart. Currently trading at $0.22, it has dropped more than 60% from its most recent peak; however, it has demonstrated resilience at the $0.20 support zone.

The on-chain strength of XLM may eventually translate into price action if overall market conditions stabilize, particularly if utility demand persists. In summary, even though XRP leads in visibility and market capitalization, Stellar Lumens seems to be winning the race for real-world usage. Investors may show more interest in Stellar — not for price gains just yet but for its increasing network relevance — if XLM's transactional momentum continues and XRP does not quickly regain its technical footing.