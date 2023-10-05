XRP Price up as Ripple Scores Win Against SEC, IOTA Achieves Milestone with New Upgrade; SHIB, XRP, DOGE Adoption Expands to Two US States: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP price surges as Ripple scores major win against SEC

As shared by prominent defense lawyer James K. Filan yesterday, Judge Torres denied the SEC's motion to file an interlocutory appeal in its case against Ripple. The news was widely celebrated by the XRP community, with Ripple's chief lawyer Stuart Alderoty and CEO Brad Garlinghouse reposting the announcement on their X accounts. As such, the former once again stressed that XRP is not a security, and the latter wrote that it seems to him "the Court just told the SEC: You asked me to apply the 'Howey' test, I did, and like it or not, you lost." The XRP price also reacted to the news, surging by 4%. At the moment of writing, the token is trading at $0.527, per CoinMarketCap.

IOTA network achieves remarkable milestone with new upgrade

In a recent announcement by IOTA , the project's team has completed the Stardust protocol upgrade and fork. Dominik Schiener, IOTA cofounder, commented on the development, calling the day of the Stardust upgrade the day when "IOTA will be reborn." As a result of a fork, the former IOTA network has split into two: the IOTA network, which is based on the Stardust protocol version with increased supply, and IOTA Classic, which is also based on the IOTA Stardust protocol but retains the old supply. After the upgrade, IOTA users are advised to update to the new Hornet and Firefly IOTA versions 2.0.0.

