SHIB, XRP, DOGE Adoption Expands to Two New US States: Details

Cryptocurrencies can now be used to pay for this crucial fundamental technology that can be found in every household

Canada-based cryptocurrency payments platform FСF Pay has taken to its page on the X platform to announce that it has expanded the adoption of more than 30 cryptocurrencies used on its platform to U.S. states Idaho and Utah.

Now, their residents can enjoy paying for their broadband connections using SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP and other cryptos via FCF Pay.

The X post of the company reads: "You are now able to pay for your broadband connections using cryptocurrencies. Use your Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu, Doge, Floki and 30+ others."

Apparently, this move is part of FCF Pay’s Bills service that helps customers to manage their finances and bills, allowing them to pay for goods and services at more than 20,000 leading U.S. companies, including Tesla, Amazon and American Airlines.

Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency payments company announced that it had included Chase Bank on the list of companies it collaborates with. Now, all clients of FCF Pay can use crypto to pay for their mortgage, loans, credit cards and other banking services; this includes popular coins such as BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE, XRP, BNB and many others.

Chase is part of the banking giant JP Morgan Chase, with millions of customers in the U.S. More countries are going to be added soon, according to the company.