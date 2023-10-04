SHIB, XRP, DOGE Adoption Expands to Two New US States: Details

Wed, 10/04/2023 - 12:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cryptocurrencies can now be used to pay for this crucial fundamental technology that can be found in every household
SHIB, XRP, DOGE Adoption Expands to Two New US States: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Canada-based cryptocurrency payments platform FСF Pay has taken to its page on the X platform to announce that it has expanded the adoption of more than 30 cryptocurrencies used on its platform to U.S. states Idaho and Utah.

Now, their residents can enjoy paying for their broadband connections using SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP and other cryptos via FCF Pay.

The X post of the company reads: "You are now able to pay for your broadband connections using cryptocurrencies. Use your Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu, Doge, Floki and 30+ others."

Apparently, this move is part of FCF Pay’s Bills service that helps customers to manage their finances and bills, allowing them to pay for goods and services at more than 20,000 leading U.S. companies, including Tesla, Amazon and American Airlines.

Related
SHIB Team Issues Major Warning to Community, Here’s Danger

Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency payments company announced that it had included Chase Bank on the list of companies it collaborates with. Now, all clients of FCF Pay can use crypto to pay for their mortgage, loans, credit cards and other banking services; this includes popular coins such as BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE, XRP, BNB and many others.

Chase is part of the banking giant JP Morgan Chase, with millions of customers in the U.S. More countries are going to be added soon, according to the company.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple vs. SEC: Here Are Important Dates to Follow in Ongoing Lawsuit
2023/10/04 12:30
Ripple vs. SEC: Here Are Important Dates to Follow in Ongoing Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Verasity (VRA) up 71% After Major Token Overhaul: Details
2023/10/04 12:30
Verasity (VRA) up 71% After Major Token Overhaul: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Polygon (MATIC) Price Jumps Following Unusual Whale Activity Spike
2023/10/04 12:30
Polygon (MATIC) Price Jumps Following Unusual Whale Activity Spike
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide