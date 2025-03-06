Can XRP Reach $3.00? Santiment Poll Suggests So

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP's price is not looking as bad as the rest of the market, following a quick rebound toward $2.50 after plunging into sub-$2 territory. Luckily for us, a major portion of the crypto community also believes in the asset's bullish future and voted for a surge to $3, as a Santiment survey shows.

This hope is fueled by the asset's past results as well as the possibility of fresh market momentum. Following a robust recovery from its recent lows, the price of XRP has been consolidating. As a floor during past corrections, the digital asset is currently holding above $2.30 a crucial support level. The resistance at $2.70 and eventually the $3.00 mark, which has proven to be a difficult barrier, continues to be the largest obstacles. According to the chart, XRP is making an effort to rise, but the 50-day EMA is serving as immediate resistance.

A strong bullish indication would be a successful close above $2.70, which might open the door for another attempt at $3.00. A wider uptrend that involves the $3.20-$3.50 range may be triggered if XRP can maintain momentum past this level. The optimism of investors is demonstrated by the fact that 25% of users in Santiment's survey still think a $3.00 breakout is possible.

It will take strong buying pressure and favorable market conditions to break above this level, though. XRP may gain from a resurgence of interest if Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market continue to exhibit strength. On the downside, a more severe retracement toward $2.00 or even $1.85 might occur if XRP is unable to maintain above $2.30.

This would suggest that any prospective move toward $3.00 is being postponed as the bullish momentum is waning. XRP is still in a crucial consolidation phase, and $3.00 acts as both a technical and psychological barrier. To confirm this bullish sentiment, the asset must make a significant push above $2.70, even though 25% of traders are still hopeful about a breakout. To find out if XRP can finally hold back this long-awaited price level, traders should keep an eye out for volume spikes and general market trends.