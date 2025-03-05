Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Opposes "Zero Sum" Mindset in Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 20:41
    The Ripple boss believes that crypto needs more capitalism and less mercantilism
    Ripple CEO Opposes “Zero Sum” Mindset in Crypto
    Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has taken a jab at some industry participants who insist on maintaining a "myopic" mindset.

    Earlier this Wednesday, the 53-year-old executive said that he "couldn't agree more" with a recent take shared by Austin Federa, former strategy lead at the Solana Foundation. 

    "I'm baffled how anyone can join this industry and maintain a myopic zero-sum mindset. Crypto needs more capitalists, fewer mercantilists and feudalists," Federa said. 

    The common apparently comes in response to the numerous critics of the much-talked-about multi-token cryptocurrency reserve. 

    As reported by U.Today, the reserve is supposed to include the Ripple-affiliated XRP, Solana as well as several other cryptocurrencies. 

    Some sayers have questioned the necessity of a multi-token reserve, insisting that a Bitcoin-only version would be sufficient since the largest cryptocurrency is viewed as digital gold. 

    However, Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor recently described the development as "bullish" for crypto. 

