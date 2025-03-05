Ripple CEO Opposes “Zero Sum” Mindset in Crypto

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has taken a jab at some industry participants who insist on maintaining a "myopic" mindset.

Earlier this Wednesday, the 53-year-old executive said that he "couldn't agree more" with a recent take shared by Austin Federa, former strategy lead at the Solana Foundation.

"I'm baffled how anyone can join this industry and maintain a myopic zero-sum mindset. Crypto needs more capitalists, fewer mercantilists and feudalists," Federa said.

The common apparently comes in response to the numerous critics of the much-talked-about multi-token cryptocurrency reserve.

As reported by U.Today, the reserve is supposed to include the Ripple-affiliated XRP, Solana as well as several other cryptocurrencies.

Some sayers have questioned the necessity of a multi-token reserve, insisting that a Bitcoin-only version would be sufficient since the largest cryptocurrency is viewed as digital gold.

However, Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor recently described the development as "bullish" for crypto.