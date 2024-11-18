    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP soared to three-year high of $1.263 over weekend
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 15:53
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been hovering around $1 over the weekend, creating a sense of anticipation on the market.

    Over the weekend, XRP soared to a three-year high of $1.263, with futures bets reaching new highs. On Sunday, open interest in XRP derivatives reached $2 billion, with investors wagering on increased volatility in the XRP price. The increase is being driven by optimism about easing regulatory headwinds.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Furthermore, the upcoming integration of Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin and French bank Société Générale-backed euro stablecoin with XRP Ledger may increase institutional adoption of the platform.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase
    Satoshi Nakamoto Published Oldest Known BTC Code on This Date 16 Years Ago: Details

    Related
    XRP Flips Dogecoin After Epic Rally Past $1
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 09:59
    XRP Flips Dogecoin After Epic Rally Past $1
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Following a significant price increase, XRP is now oscillating in a range. The XRP price has fluctuated between $1 and $1.26 over the last three days, and everyone is wondering if the bulls might be able to push it higher.

    Will bulls surge higher?

    The current XRP range is supported at $1, with immediate resistance near $1.26. A breakout or breakdown below these levels may determine XRP's next price direction.

    Currently, XRP is seeing a decline in trading volumes, down 52.2% in the last 24 hours to $9.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. A surge in trade volume may signal increased interest from bulls.

    Related
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:08
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If XRP breaks above $1.263 on significant volume, it may target $1.41 and $1.96, perhaps paving the way for a further rise. However, XRP may remain range-bound near its current levels, disappointing traders who are hoping for definitive action.

    At the time of writing, XRP had risen 5.33% in the previous 24 hours to $1.14 and was up 96% for the week. That said, a decline below $1 could trigger retests of lower support levels, such as $0.95 and possibly $0.82.

    While the bulls have so far held the line, XRP's next move might depend on a mix of technical signals, market sentiment and macroeconomic developments. Investors should watch key resistance and support levels closely, as any breakout or breakdown might determine XRP's trajectory in the coming weeks.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 18, 2024 - 15:48
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 15:45
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 18
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Crucial Warning to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD