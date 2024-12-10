Advertisement
    XRP Price Plunges Below $2, but This Top Trader Remains Bullish

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The trader who correctly predicted a massive XRP rally is even more bullish now
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 20:14
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Earlier this Tuesday, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token plunged below the $2 mark for the time since Dec. 1.   

    The controversial cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of $1.94, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Just over the past 24 hours, XRP has plunged by roughly 15%. This makes it one of the worst-performing tokens in the top 100 alongside Stellar (XLM), Polkadot (DOT), EOS, and several meme coins such as Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK), and dogwifhat (WIF). 

    Breaking: Ripple's Stablecoin Gets Regulatory Approval
    Cardano (ADA) Just Released Daedalus v7.0.0: Main Changes
    Ripple's Cryptic Message Sparks XRP Community Buzz — Here's Why

    Despite the significant price correction, pseudonymous trader DonAlt, who famously predicted the dizzying rally that took place over the past month, believes that XRP might continue dominating the discourse if the broader crypto bull market continues. 

    He has also opined that the entire XRP ecosystem is severely underpriced compared to other tokens. 

    "Yeah, if the bull market sustains long enough for XRP to launch something actually useful I think it'd be one of the best-performing things this cycle," the trader said

    Earlier today, Weiss Crypto, a provider of independent ratings for stocks and cryptocurrencies, noted that XRP's massive rally was a warning sign for the cryptocurrency market.  This coincided with surging leverage - from skyrocketing stablecoin borrowing rates to extreme funding rates on crypto swaps. Classic red flags," the firm said. 

    According to data provided by CryptoQuant, more than 2.6 billion XRP tokens were recently moved to exchanges. This is the highest number of XRP tokens deposited since April. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

