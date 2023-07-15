XRP Price Analysis for July 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A correction has arrived on the cryptocurrency market. However, there are some coins that are still rising.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 8.60% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading in the middle of the narrow channel. Volatility has declined, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

However, if the price drops to the $0.70 zone, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.66 area tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim support level at $0.6673. While the price is above that mark, sideways trading is the more likely scenario. But if bears seize the initiative, the fall below the aforementioned rate might be a prerequisite for a further downward move to the $0.65 area and below.

On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP has broken all possible resistance levels. Currently, one should focus on the nearest support at $0.6570. If the candle closes above it, the rise may continue to $0.80 next week.

XRP is trading at $0.7185 at press time.