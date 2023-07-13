Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for July 13

Thu, 07/13/2023 - 15:20
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of XRP going to rise soon?
XRP Price Analysis for July 13
Bears are getting back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local resistance at $0.4741. If the volume remains high and buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by an impulse to the $0.4750 mark tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation is not clear yet as the rate keeps trading sideways. The volatility is decreasing, which means that traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves soon. In this regard, one may witness ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.4750-$0.48 until the end of the week.

Neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative on the weekly time frame. However, if the rate rises to the $0.50 area, there is a possibility of seeing an upward move to the $0.56-$0.58 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4731 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

