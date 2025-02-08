Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 7:49
    Advertisement
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP depository receipts will soon be available for purchase by accredited investors, according to Fox Business.

    Accredited investors will  have access to XRP depository receipts (DRs) through RDC and Digital Wealth Partners, EleanorTerrett from Fox Business wrote on X. 

    These financial instruments function similarly to traditional American Depository Receipts (ADRs), which allow investors to gain exposure to foreign stocks without directly purchasing them on an international exchange. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Looms on Horizon, XRP Recovery Possible: Here's How, Can Ethereum (ETH) Come Back to $3,000?
    Decision on BlackRock Ethereum ETF Options Delayed by SEC

    The XRP DRs will provide a regulated pathway for institutional and high-net-worth investors to hold XRP without engaging with crypto exchanges directly.

    Advertisement

    The depository receipts will be held by Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

    By offering a familiar, compliance-friendly structure, this move aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), providing an alternative investment vehicle for those seeking exposure to XRP.

    XRP ready for new bull run?

    Earlier, FOX Business reported, quoting its source, that the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is reportedly close to approving a new stablecoin issued by Ripple, known as RLUSD. 

    Ripple's XRP surged 20% during the Thanksgiving weekend, building on a 200% rise since October and solidifying its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $108 billion.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    XRP ETFs still in spotlight

    Spot-based XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are gaining momentum in the U.S., with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) submitting 19b-4 filings on behalf of Bitwise and Canary Capital. 

    These filings are a crucial step in the ETF approval process, setting the stage for potential listings. Once the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formally acknowledges the applications, it will have up to 240 days to reach a decision.

    Related
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 05:47
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitwise was among the first to file for an XRP ETF in October, followed by Canary Capital. Since then, other major players have entered the race, with Grayscale—the largest crypto asset manager—recently applying to convert its existing XRP Trust into an ETF. T

    he SEC has yet to acknowledge the latest filings, leaving the industry waiting to see whether XRP ETFs will gain regulatory approval.

    Will SEC freeze Ripple case?

    The SEC may be preparing to freeze non-fraud cryptocurrency cases currently in court, with some potentially being dropped, according to a recent Reuters report citing anonymous sources.

    The agency is expected to begin overhauling its crypto policies as early as next week, following the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

    Republican Commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce are reportedly set to lead efforts in establishing clearer guidelines to determine whether a token qualifies as a security, a move that could bring much-needed regulatory clarity to the industry.

    In a recent Fox Business interview, former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo predicted that the SEC might drop its case against Ripple. When asked by reporter Charles Gasparino about the possibility, Giancarlo stated, "I would bet they would." This follows the SEC's notice of appeal in the ongoing case, alongside Ripple's cross-appeal.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 7:47
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Looms on Horizon, XRP Recovery Possible: Here's How, Can Ethereum (ETH) Come Back to $3,000?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Looms on Horizon, XRP Recovery Possible: Here's How, Can Ethereum (ETH) Come Back to $3,000?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD