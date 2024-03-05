XRP New Listings on Horizon From Major Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Bitrue has made tantalizing hints at new listings, particularly focused on the XRP token. This development has sparked widespread excitement and speculation within the crypto community, with XRP enthusiasts eagerly awaiting official confirmation and further details.

In a tweet, Bitrue posed a question to the XRP community, asking them what they would like to see as it plans new XRP listings.

#Bitrue is planning to list new #XRP pairs. Tell us what you want to see 👇 — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) March 5, 2024

"Bitrue is planning to list new XRP pairs. Tell us what you want to see," the crypto exchange tweeted.

Bitrue's teasing of new XRP listings comes at a pivotal time for both the exchange and the broader crypto market. XRP has faced regulatory battles in recent years, given the Ripple-SEC complaint filed in 2020.

However, despite these hurdles, XRP has maintained a dedicated following and remains one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. In July 2023, Ripple scored a pivotal win against the SEC as XRP was declared not to be security.

The prospect of additional XRP listings on Bitrue carries significant implications for traders and investors. It not only provides greater accessibility to XRP but also signifies fresh optimism about the token's future potential.

The crypto community eagerly awaits more information from Bitrue regarding its new XRP listings, none of which were available at press time.

XRP price action

At the time of writing, XRP had fallen 0.44% in the previous 24 hours to $0.65, although it was up 17% weekly.

In early trading on Tuesday, XRP made a run at the $0.67 resistance, but bulls have yet to succeed. If this is accomplished, XRP's rise could approach the strong resistance of $0.74.

Instead, if the price falls substantially from $0.67, it will indicate that the bears are firmly defending the level. That might push the price down to the $0.58 support level, keeping XRP in the $0.46 to $0.67 range for some time.