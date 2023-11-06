Advertisement
XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Announcement drew varied responses from XRP community
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 12:25
XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders
Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue has shared an important update for XRP holders.

In a tweet, Bitrue announced that Xahau's XAH Mint Event has concluded. Prioritizing the interests of its users, Bitrue says it has refunded all locked XRP to users' accounts. Xahau, XRP Ledger's first protocol sidechain, launched last week.

To support the newly launched protocol, Bitrue initiated a seven-day Mint channel, wherein users would burn XRP on Bitrue to mint an equivalent amount of XAH on Xahau.

According to Bitrue's statement, users will be able to take part in the XAH mint event by locking their XRP, and at the end of the event, the XRP locked by users will be extracted for burning on the mainnet, and the matching amount of XAH will be distributed.

The announcement drew varied responses from the XRP community, with many wondering what the fate of XRP tokens locked during the event would be.

XRP: Bitrue Unveils Thrilling News for XRP Community

Bitrue later clarified that when users mint their XRP tokens for XAH tokens, they will be permanently burned, as this mint process cannot be reversed.

Bitrue's XAH mint will be done 1:1 per the XRP burned. Then, a seeming challenge appeared, given the disparity in the prices of both tokens.

This made some members of the XRP community critical of the mint event. Bill Morgan, a legal attorney and XRP enthusiast, drew attention to the price disparity in a Nov. 2 tweet.

However, Bitrue notes in its most recent update that it has decided to refund all locked XRP to users' accounts, making a U-turn on its prior update of burning XRP tokens. At press time, no further information was available on the status of the minted XAH tokens.

Trading for XAH, the Xahau network's native crypto asset, began in the last week after it was listed on the Bitrue crypto exchange.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

