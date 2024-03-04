Advertisement
XRP Attracts Massive $2.5 Million Inflows in Bullish Crypto Market

Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP managed to stand out among other altcoins
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 14:30
In the optimistic vibe that has dominated the cryptocurrency scene, XRP has emerged as a notable beneficiary, attracting a staggering $2.5 million amid a wave of massive inflows into the crypto market.

The cryptocurrency market has recently seen a rise in inflows, with investors flocking to various digital currencies seeking opportunities for profits and diversification.

According to the most current CoinShares report, digital asset investment products experienced the second-highest weekly inflows on record, totaling $1.84 billion.

Trading volumes in investment products reached a new high of more than $30 billion for the week; 94% of the inflows went into Bitcoin, totaling $1.72 billion. Ethereum saw weekly inflows of $85 million.

Despite Bitcoin receiving the majority of inflows, XRP has managed to stand out among other cryptocurrencies, some of which have seen outflows in the last week, indicating its appeal to a diverse range of investors. Solana, for instance, saw $12 million in outflows. Meanwhile, Binance, Litecoin, Cardano and Chainlink had lesser inflows than XRP, with $0.4 million, $1.2 million, $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

While XRP's price performance has often been subject to scrutiny, these recent inflows underscore a growing sentiment of optimism surrounding the digital asset.

XRP price action

XRP edged higher after breaking above its daily moving averages on Feb. 27. XRP's advance since this date has been punctuated by minor setbacks, but the bulls have been able to gain the upper hand.

In a major feat, bulls were able to break over the late December 2023 resistance high of $0.658 and achieve highs of $0.665 during today's trading session.

However, the price has been unable to sustain above this level, with XRP falling slightly to $0.654 at press time, despite being up 4.37% in the last 24 hours. XRP has risen 23% in the last seven days.

On the upside, if the $0.654 level is broken, XRP will meet the next resistance at $0.70. If this is achieved, XRP may attempt a surge to $0.74. The intermediate downside support is at $0.588, followed by $0.562.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

