XRP Community Riled up by Bitcoiner Max Keiser's Comments on SEC Lawsuit: Details

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 10:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoiner Max Keiser inflames XRP community with comments on SEC lawsuit
XRP Community Riled up by Bitcoiner Max Keiser's Comments on SEC Lawsuit: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Bitcoiner Max Keiser urges the SEC to argue out what he calls an "unlawful inducement" to sell unregistered securities, referring to XRP. Keiser referred to a video posted by an XRP user regarding the motivation behind holding XRP. The well-known altcoin critic called XRP centralized and urged SEC Chair Gary Gensler to take action against it.

In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Ripple and two of its executives, claiming that they raised more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered digital asset securities offering.

CryptoLaw founder and XRP holders' attorney John Deaton waived off Keiser's comments, saying the Bitcoiner must have had XRP on his mind.

As reported by U.Today, Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, inflamed the XRP community by claiming that XRP has lost its protection. Buterin was alluding to the defense put up by Ripple in its ongoing legal dispute with the SEC, that XRP should not be categorized as a security because Ethereum and Bitcoin are comparable.

The founder of CryptoLaw, John Deaton, responded to Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, calling the tweet "an immature, hateful comment directed at a community of innocent digital asset holders." He also stated that Ryan Selkis, Ripple's most outspoken detractor, has criticized the SEC's overreach.

Related
Ripple's Biggest Critic Makes U-Turn, Calls Out SEC's Overreach

Ryan Selkis, a vociferous opponent of Ripple and XRP, previously discounted XRP by casting doubt on its usefulness. Then, he defined his overall position by stating that he does not own XRP.

Ripple scores new partnership

Ripple is one of 23 initial partners that Thallo, a Web3 climate for business, has selected for its groundbreaking blockchain-based marketplace for voluntary carbon credits.

Thallo makes it simpler for buyers and sellers of high-quality carbon credits to locate each other by resolving issues with market liquidity and opaque price data. Ripple, being a founding partner, maintains a close strategic alliance with Thallo across the value chain to support the development and execution of the flagship Thallo carbon marketplace.

#Max Keiser #XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano's Djed Stablecoin to See Greater Use in Africa Due to This Partnership
10/04/2022 - 11:27
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin to See Greater Use in Africa Due to This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Outraged Ripple CEO Complains to Twitter, Here's What This Is About
10/04/2022 - 11:19
Outraged Ripple CEO Complains to Twitter, Here's What This Is About
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Hoskinson Breaks Down Long-Awaited Hydra Update, Responds to Haters
10/04/2022 - 10:27
Charles Hoskinson Breaks Down Long-Awaited Hydra Update, Responds to Haters
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan