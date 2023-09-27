XRP May Be Biggest Beneficiary of Current Market Revival, Here's Why

Wed, 09/27/2023 - 14:44
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP has printed drastic recovery to outpace ongoing market push
XRP May Be Biggest Beneficiary of Current Market Revival, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The dynamic volatility embodied by the digital currency ecosystem is currently at play, with momentary price growth from some of the top players in the digital currency ecosystem. With a specific focus on XRP, the coin is poised to be one of the top beneficiaries of the current market moves as more funds are beginning to make their way into its ecosystem, as marked by its trading volume outlook, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Related
XRP Closes In on 5 Million Holders: Discover Key Insights

At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at a price of $0.505 after surging as high as 4% in the past 24 hours. The growth of XRP, though resilient at this time, has also been monetary in that it has been haphazard, as shown in its daily chart, below.

XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The charm of the XRP coin lies in its sudden accumulation, which has seen the protocol's trading volume, as measured by CoinMarketCap, jump 8% with more than $771 million traded on spot exchanges. Should the ongoing accumulation be sustained, it can notably help trigger a massive run in the price of XRP, drawing on its ready and enthusiastic community.

Related
XRPL DeFi: Eight Functions Demonstrated by Devs

Favorable fundamentals abound

While such monetary growth as the market is experiencing at this time can often be unreliable in determining both the long- and short-term performances of a coin, XRP boasts a number of positive fundamentals that are likely to help it stay resilient in its bid to close the week positively.

One of these fundamentals is positive updates on XRPL, and its associated smart contract network is designed to help usher in useful applications that can be adopted in the real world. XRPL promises also align with the confidence within the XRP ecosystem regarding the ongoing Ripple v. SEC lawsuit that has seen Judge Analisa Torres leaning in favor of the coin.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Binance's Yi He Addresses New FUD: Read Her Letter
09/27/2023 - 13:51
Binance's Yi He Addresses New FUD: Read Her Letter
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Token Rockets 19% in Just 48 Hours Amid Explosive Address Surge
09/27/2023 - 13:21
Shiba Inu's BONE Token Rockets 19% in Just 48 Hours Amid Explosive Address Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image EOS Network Foundation, Upland, Aerial Team up to Make EOS Climate-Positive Blockchain
09/27/2023 - 13:00
EOS Network Foundation, Upland, Aerial Team up to Make EOS Climate-Positive Blockchain
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov