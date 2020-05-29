Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Indexes About to Reach New ATHs as Ripple’s Partner Invests in ‘Chinese Uber’

Two indexes showing XRP liquidity levels are about to set new ATHs. Meanwhile, one of Ripple’s partners is investing in an AV company often called the Chinese Uber

Crypto exchanges which run ODL-based corridors keep boosting XRP’s liquidity. Two of five of these platforms are showing figures which are about to overtake the current all-time highs and establish new ones.

In the meantime, Ripple’s major partner in Japan, SoftBank, has invested a substantial amount of funds into the 'Chinese Uber' – the Didi car-sharing giant and its AV subsidiary in particular, according to TechCrunch.

Notably, before this, SoftBank had also supported Uber.

XRP Liquidity Indexes about to hits new ATHs

The Twitter bot that regularly reports the state of XRP Liquidity indexes on four of the five ODL corridors has shared data that is likely to be positively received by the community.

Two of the ODL venues – the Mexico-based Bitso (XRP/MXN) and BTC Markets in Australia (XRP/AUD) – are showing figures that are very close to setting new all-time highs in XRP liquidity.

Not long ago, the Twitter bot added one more ODL corridor to its regular reports – the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange (XRP/EUR).

Softbank makes a large investment in Didi

As reported by TechСrunch, the AV unit of the Didi car-sharing company has raised a $500 mln investment from Ripple’s major Japanese partner SoftBank.

Previously, SoftBank had also invested in the global ride-hailing heavyweight Uber.

Didi had been testing its autonomous driving cars of the AV unit for several years until it then allowed the subsidiary to become an independent company on the market.

The new investment will allow the new AV company to concentrate on the safety of its self-driving cars – there have been two lethal incidents in trials.

Besides, the investment is going to be spent on better R&D and on testing roads for the new vehicles operating without human drivers.

MoneyGram teaming up with Uber

Previously, U.Today wrote that another of Ripple’s main partners, the MoneyGram remittance behemoth, joined forces with the ride-hailing giant Uber.

To help soften the aftermath of the pandemic crisis around the globe, MoneyGram will be providing discounts on sending remittances around the globe for Uber’s drivers and couriers.

