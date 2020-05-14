Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Index Close to Hitting New ATH as Ripple Co-Founder Wires 20.6 Mln XRP

The liquidity index of XRP continues to rise in Ripple-powered ODL corridors. The biggest corridor by volume is close enough to seeing this index reach a new ATH

The Twitter bot that analyzes the XRP liquidity index in the three ODL-powered platforms reports that every day the figures come closer to beating the current all-time highs.

Now, the largest corridor has come very close to beating the current all-time high of the XRP Liquidity Index.

XRP liquidity figure close to hitting new ATH

The ODL ports in question are in the Philippines (Coins.ph platform, XRP/PHP), Australia (BTC Markets platform, XRP/AUD) and Mexico (Bitso, XRP/MXN).

The Twitter bot has just reported that the current ATH of 33.5 mln in Bitso has almost been outperformed.

The current index value is 29,557,712, versus the recent ATH of 33,537,077.

Ripple’s Chris Larsen wires 20.6 mln XRP

A short while ago, several transactions sending almost forty-two million XRP between exchanges and private wallets were detected. That is $8,458,273.

As per data from the Bithomp website, 20.6 mln XRP of this amount was moved by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen to Bitstamp. This totals $4,158,483.

