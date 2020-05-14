Ripple Partner MoneyGram Announces Major Tie-Up with Federal Bank

News
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 14:17
Alex Dovbnya
MoneyGram continues to expand its presence in India by forming a strategic tie-up with the country’s major commercial bank
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

MoneyGram has partnered with Federal Bank Limited (‘Federal Bank’), one of the biggest commercial banks in India. 

From now on, the bank’s customers can have remittances sent directly to their accounts, which eliminates the need to leave their homes. 

Related
Ripple's Partner MoneyGram to Greatly Expand Its Presence in Indian Market

Digitalizing India’s remittance market  

This tie-up will help accelerate digitalization in India, the highest recipient of remittances in the world, which reached $82 bln last year. 

India has the highest number of people who live abroad (about 17.5 mln), leaving behind China and Mexico.

Federal Bank serves millions of customers with 1,251 branches that are located all around India.

MoneyGram’s Grant Lines says that they are ‘proud’ to form a tie-up with the Aluva-headquartered bank that has proven to be a pioneer in digitalization:

Federal Bank is known throughout India as a pioneer in digitizing financial services, and we’re proud to partner with them to enable millions of people the option to receive money directly into their bank account

Related
Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

More efficient cross-border payments  

It is worth noting that both MoneyGram and Federal Bank are members of the rapidly-growing RippleNet network that boasts more than 300 members.

India’s Federal Bank entered into a strategic partnership with blockchain company Ripple in March 2019 to speed up cross-border payments and get access to new remittance corridors.

Last year, Ripple also bought a 10 percent stake in MoneyGram and paid the legacy money transfer player to use its software.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy