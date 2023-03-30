XRP Ledger Sidechains Go Live on New Devnet: Details

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 15:19
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger sidechains go step further in development with new devnet launch
XRP Ledger Sidechains Go Live on New Devnet: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RippleX, the open platform that supports the growth of XRPL and its ecosystem, has announced that XRP Ledger Sidechains are now available on a new devnet.

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, previously presented a vision for federated sidechains, an innovation that would allow developers to customize the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to suit their use case's requirements or create and test new features that, if successful, could be added to the mainnet.

Over the past year, federated sidechains have become accessible in preview mode, allowing developers to test out the transfer of assets like the native XRP of XRP Ledger from the "main" XRPL to a "sidechain."

The next iteration of XRPL sidechains with a new design was then unveiled by Ripple engineers after testing and reviewing community comments from the preview.

In the XLS 38d proposal from last year, RippleX developers provided information on the new sidechain design for the XRP Ledger.

The implementation, specification and documentation of that design (XLS-38d) are now finished and prepared for review and testing after being put through testing and taking into account community comments from the preview. Additionally, a new devnet is available for testing sidechains.

According to a blog post, XRPL sidechain support is now available for testing and initial application development.

It bears mentioning that in October 2022, Peersyst announced the release of EVM sidechain for XRPL on devnet in its first phase, bringing existing Solidity-based smart contracts written for EVM-compatible chains to XRPL.

As it advances its roadmap for XRPL sidechains, RippleX promises to inform its community of any new developments.

#XRPL #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Correlation With Bitcoin at Its Monthly High, Here's Why This Is Good Trend
03/30/2023 - 14:54
Ethereum (ETH) Correlation With Bitcoin at Its Monthly High, Here's Why This Is Good Trend
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Nouriel Roubini Slams Ethereum (ETH) Whales, Supports SEC's Gensler on Crypto Securities Debate
03/30/2023 - 14:23
Nouriel Roubini Slams Ethereum (ETH) Whales, Supports SEC's Gensler on Crypto Securities Debate
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum's RocketPool (RPL) Plunges 12% as Major Holder Allegedly Suffers Multimillion Dollar Phishing Attack
03/30/2023 - 13:51
Ethereum's RocketPool (RPL) Plunges 12% as Major Holder Allegedly Suffers Multimillion Dollar Phishing Attack
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev