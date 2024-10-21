    XRP Ledger Sees Huge Spike in Active Wallets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRPL has recorded the biggest spike in the number of active wallets in three months
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 5:55
    XRP Ledger Sees Huge Spike in Active Wallets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP Ledger has logged a substantial increase in active wallets, according to analytics platform Santiment. 

    Advertisement

    In fact, the number of unique active wallets with at least one transaction per day has spiked to the highest level in three months, reaching 35,799 unique wallets.

    Notably, the XRP Ledger has also recorded the biggest number of newly created wallets within a single day since March 14. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal

    It is not immediately clear why the network is suddenly seeing a substantial uptick in activity. 

    Advertisement

    That said, the XRP cryptocurrency recently appeared in the spotlight due to the SEC's appeal in the Ripple case. The token experienced a sharp price drop within a short timeframe following the appeal. Due to this, XRP appeared among the assets that the crowd turned the most negative against in early October, according to Santiment. 

    The seventh-biggest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.54 after adding 1.1% over the past 24 hours. The recent uptick in wallet activity is yet to translate into a corresponding price increase. 

    10 wallets behind more than half of transactions

    The lion's share of activity on the XRP Ledger is driven by a few major actors. 

    Last month, Artur Kirjakulov, CEO of XPMarket, revealed that only 10 wallets make up a whopping 58% of all transactions on the XRP Ledger. In fact, a single wallet accounts for a 15% share of all transactions.

    However, he noted that this data should not be necessarily be used to support some oft-repeated centralization arguments against Ripple since some of the major wallets are not related to the company. 

    #XRP News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 9:58
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 9:57
    SHIB Torches 324 Million Tokens in One Week With 1,020% Burn Rate Surge
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    SHIB Torches 324 Million Tokens in One Week With 1,020% Burn Rate Surge
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD